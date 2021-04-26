April 26, 2021

Berrien County Dancers announce spring concert

By Submitted

Published 10:54 am Monday, April 26, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Tickets are now on sale for a concert showcasing talent in Berrien County.

The Berrien County Dancers will host its spring dance concert at 7 p.m.  Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. The concerts will be live-streamed each night.

Tickets went on sale Monday, and can be purchased at lps.anywhereseat.com. The cost is $7 per ticket. We will also have very limited in-person admission. In-person reserved seating is only available through a dancer in the program each night.

The concert will feature works by Theresa Graziano, BCD Artistic Director, and guest choreographer, Adam Houston, from Giordano Dance Chicago, and members of the advanced dance class.

Berrien County Dancers is a countywide program that allows students to receive high school credit for dance classes. Lakeshore Public Schools and the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation sponsor BCD. For more information, email Theresa Graziano at tgraziano@lpslancers.net.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Multiple sentenced to probation in trial court Monday

News

Niles long term care facility honors local heroes with tree-planting ceremony

Berrien County

Niles man returning to prison for malicious destruction of property, resisting police

Berrien County

Man sentenced for attempting to sell meth to undercover officer

Berrien County

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Berrien County

Berrien County

Berrien County Dancers announce spring concert

Education

Niles High School junior launches Earth Day initiative by donating saplings to students

Berrien County

Blossomtime announces youth parade

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to probation on drug, assault charges

Business

Local short-term rentals begin to bounce back from pandemic crunch

Dowagiac

Historic Mill Pond, Heddon company continue to cast lures of nostalgia over Dowagiac

Cass County

Parolee heading back to jail on firearms charge

Cass County

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns about Dark Sky Park

Business

Co2 Plus set to expand

Berrien County

Local restaurants, hospitality industry struggle to find employees amid pandemic

Cass County

Vandalia man gets probation for touching women without consent

Dowagiac

Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log — April 14-20

Cass County

CASS Coalition launches anti-vaping campaign

Cass County

Michigan Supreme Court rules on Cassopolis property lawsuit

Cass County

Regional nonprofit hosts virtual 5K for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg landscaping project to host celebration May 19

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township zoning board approves resident’s variance request

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners sign resolution asking state to restore county revenue share