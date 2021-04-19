April 20, 2021

Daily Data: Monday, April 19

By Staff Report

Published 11:48 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

SOFTBALL

At Niles

MARIAN 16, BRANDYWINE 7

Marian            002      426      2 – 16 15 2

Brandywine     000      034      0 – 7 14 5

Olivia Whitaker (W), Stanfer (5); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Chole Parker (BW), M Abdullah (BW), Scott (BW)

3B: Grace Ohara (M), Katie Didon (M)

 

BRANDYWINE 18, QUINCY 3

At Brandywine

Quincy             102      0 – 3 3 3

Brandywine     423      (11) – 8 15 0

Kadence Brumitt (W); Peyton Gross (L)

2B: Parker (Q), Chloe Parker (BW)

3B: Holly Williams (Q)

HR: Chloe Parker (BW)

Varsity record: Brandywine 1-3

 

EDWARDSBURG 5, SAINT JOSEPH 2

At South Bend

Edwardsburg   200      200      1 – 5 9 1

St. Joseph        101      000      0 – 2 5 2

Emily Denson (W); Savannah Hamilton (L), Kennedy Swope (7)

2B: Averie Markel (ED)

 

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD 4, EDWARDSBURG 0

At South Bend

Edwardsburg   000      000      0 – 4 6 2

Indianapolis    310      000      x – 4 6 2

Redelman, Howe (W,3); Averie Markel (L), Hannah Hartline (3)

 

HARTFORD 6, DOWAGIAC 1

At Dowagiac

Hartford          000      000      6 – 6 8 0

Dowagiac        010      000      0 – 1 8 0

Karly Manning (W); Jessie Hulett (L)

2B: Kaeyln Johnson (H), Descenya Rodarte (H), L. Price (H); Kimi Beattie (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)

 

DOWAGIAC 7, KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 6

At Dowagiac

Central            000      330      0 – 6 8 4

Dowagiac        011      010      4 – 7 9 1

Miller (L); Sierra Carpenter (W)

2B: Nizzardini (KC), Miller (KC), VanDum (KC), Crocker (KC), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Huston (D)

3B: VanDum (KC), Calley Ruff (D), Anna Dobberstein (D)

HR: VanDum (KC)

 

DOWAGIAC 10, BERRIEN SPRINGS 3

At Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC     202      132 – 10 13 2

BERRIEN         000      300 – 3 7 3

Olivia Elliott, M. Mervine (L,2), R. Molden (5); Jessie Hulett, Sierra Carpenter (W,4)

2B: M. Coulston (BS), Kimi Beattie (D), Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)

HR: Busby (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 4-1

 

GIRLS TENNIS

BRANDYWINE INVITATIONAL

At Niles

Team results

1. Brandywine 31, 2. Riley 20, 3. South Haven 17, 4. Dowagiac 6

 

Champions

Singles

1. Lacey Hammett (Riley). 2. Hannah Earles (Brandywine). 3. Mari Allen (B). 4. Courtney Baltes (B)

Doubles

1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (B). 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (B). 3. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (B). 4. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (B)

 

Coldwater Invitational

At Coldwater

Team scores

Niles 27, Three Rivers 23, Coldwater 17, Bronson 12

 

Niles Winners

Versus Three Rivers

Singles
1. Laura Golubski won 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-4, 6-3

2. Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Williams won 2-6, 6-0 (10-7)

3. Stella McDaniel and Nicole Aufie won 7-6 (12-10), 6-2

Versus Coldwater

Singles

1. Laura Golubski won 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

  1. Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-0, 6-3
  2. 2. Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Williams won 4-6, 7-5 (10-7)
  3. 3. Stella McDaniel and Nicole Aufie won 6-2, 6-4
  4. 3. Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy won 6-0, 6-1

Versus Bronson

Singles
1. Laura Golubski won 2-6, 6-1 (10-4)

2. Eva Shepherd won 6-4. 6-2

3. Meg Crites won 6-1, 6-0

Doubles
1.Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-0, 6-0

 

SOCCER

COMSTOCK 4, NILES 1

At Niles

Halftime score

Comstock 2, Niles 0

 

Second Half

N – Sydney Skarbek

 

Saves

Niles 6 (Renee Franco)

 

DOWAGIAC 8, NILES 1

At Dowagiac

Dowagiac Goals

Kenya Lee, Laura Schaller, Olivia Ausra, LaReina Reina 3, Allie Conner 2

 

SOUTH HAVEN 1, DOWAGIAC 1

At Dowagiac

Dowagiac Goal

LaReina Reina

 

PAW PAW 8, NILES 0

At Niles

No results available

 

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 13, KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 2

At Kalamazoo

Buchanan        330      124 – 13 14 3

K. Christian    002 000 – 2 2 3

Drew Glavin (W); McClure (L), Zuiderveen (3)

2B: Jack Branch (BU), Glavin (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU) 2, Murphy Wegner (BU) 2, Macoy West (BU)

Varsity record: Buchanan 8-1

 

NILES 16, DOWAGIAC 0

At Dowagiac

Niles                420      0(10) – 16 12 0

Dowagiac        000      00 – 0 1 4

Jude Abbadessa (W); Henry Weller (L), Anthony Hyatt (4)

2B: Cameron Clanton (N), Abbadessa (N) 2, Cade Vota (N)

 

NILES 15, MARCELLUS 1

At Dowagiac

Niles                152      61 – 15 12 0

Marcellus        000      10 – 1 2 3

Jaden Hainey (W), Mason Waggoner (5); Brendan Beard (L), Dawson Lehew (4)

2B: Chase Andres (N), Hunter Fazi (N), Gavin Etter (M)

Varsity record: Niles 7-1

 

DOWAGIAC 10, MARCELLUS 9

At Dowagiac

Marcellus        400      311 – 9 7 4

Dowagiac        212      005 – 10 11 2

Gavin Etter, Nolan Robinson (L,3); Anthony Hyatt (W), Ethan Hannapel (4)

2B: Etter (M)

3B: Chris Mosier (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 2-1

