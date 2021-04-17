Vikings win first BCS Red Division Jamboree

BENTON HARBOR — Matt McKeel led the Niles golf team to victory in its first BCS Red Division golf match on Wednesday at Lake Michigan Hills.

McKeel shot 40 as the Vikings posted a team score of 177 to easily defeat runner-up South Haven, which finished with a 216. Buchanan was fifth with a 249 and Brandywine sixth with a 250.

Ethan Valentine led the Bucks with a round of 43. Ben McKee shot 57 to lead the Bobcats.

The next Red Division Jamboree is scheduled for April 28 at Pipestone Creek in Eau Claire. Berrien Springs is the host school.

GOLF

BCS Red Division Jamboree

At Lake Michigan Hills Golf Course

Medalist

Matt McKeel, Niles – 40

Team Scores

Niles 177, South Haven 216, Comstock 220, Berrien Springs 228, Buchanan 249, Brandywine 250

Individual Results

Niles

Matt McKeel 40, Evan Buckner 43, George Pullen 43, Aiden Krueger 51, Treton Phillips 53, Dakota Hinkle 54

Buchanan

Ethan Valentine 43, Nick McKeon 66, Quinten Ruff 68, Kenny Koulchon 72, Michael Wentworth 72

Brandywine

Ben McKee 57, Jordon Waggoner 59, Wes Marlin 64, Daniel McKee 70