Parchment girls soccer downs Brandywine 7-2

BRANDYWINE —The Brandywine girls soccer team ran out of steam Thursday against visiting Parchment.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead and went on to best the Bobcats 7-2.

The loss was Brandywine’s second in as many days following Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to New Buffalo.

“Our team is a little gassed from yesterday’s game,” said Brandywine coach Caleb Adams. “It’s still early in the season, and we have some teaching to do. We had some silly mistakes with playing on the ground and passing back to the goalie and stuff that we should know. We have a short bench due to a few injuries, but I think we played well. We got our passing together a little bit, and we’re still figuring out positions.”

After scoring four goals in Wednesday’s loss to New Buffalo, junior Bailey Seneff got the Bobcats on the board in the first half with a goal. Senior Ava Doctor scored in the second half to round out Brandywine scoring.

“[Bailey is] looking pretty good,” Adams said. “We have to get midfield together to start feeding her up top. Otherwise, we have to pull her back. We have to fill in our spots, but we’re doing okay.”

Goalies Gabby Inman and Amithyst VanErman combined to face eight shots on goal. Freshman Emelyn Gonzalez was solid at the midfield/forward positions.

“She showed up today on the defense,” Adams said. “I was impressed with her performance. She’s gonna have a starting spot back there.”

Adams said that while his team is young this year, it has the talent to be successful with more experience.

“We had a lot of roster turnover,” he said. “We lost a lot of what we thought was gonna be a good, solid team. We did have six freshmen come out, so that’s kind of been the bulk of our team.”

Brandywine (0-3) hosts Michigan Lutheran at 5 p.m. Monday.