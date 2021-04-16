April 16, 2021

Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce hosting monthly giveaways

By Sarah Culton

Published 8:09 am Friday, April 16, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce is offering a new program to both promote local business and give residents a chance to win a prize.

The Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce recently launched a monthly giveaway initiative. Each month, the chamber will announce a prize that community members can enter to win at a number of participating businesses. At the end of each month, a drawing will be hosted, and a winner announced.

According to Chamber Administrator Roy Smothermon, the program’s goal is to entice residents to enter local businesses and become familiar with businesses they may not have otherwise known about.

“This is two-fold,” Smothermon said. “It’s both a way to get people into the businesses and a way for the chamber to get our face our face out there and let people know that we support the community.”

The prize drawing for April will be a $25 gift card provided by the chamber. There are currently four business accepting entries for the drawing: the Cass District Library, Ontwa Township Hall, Circle Federal Credit Union and Lorie Bowers State Farm.

“Each month, I will go around to the various businesses that have a box for registration. We will gather those, take them to the chamber meeting, and draw out a winner,” Smothermon said. “Each month, [the prize] will be something different.”

In the future, Smothermon said he would be working on getting more local businesses involved with the chamber giveaway, both as places for community members to enter and as donors for the monthly giveaway.

“It doesn’t have to be a lot,” Smothermon said of business contributions. “This is a way to get people from our area into the businesses.”

Smothermon said he was inspired by a similar program hosted by the chamber of commerce in his hometown in Oklahoma.

“Each month, those businesses were packed,” he said. “It was a big success, so I thought, ‘why not do that here?’”

Smothermon said he is hopeful the program will be just as successful in Edwardsburg.

“I’m excited to see this grow,” he said.

For more information or to participate as a business, contact Smothermon at admin@edwardsburgchamber.org or by phone at (574) 343-3721 or (574) 215-6527.

The current prize and a list of participating businesses will be listed each month at edwardsburgchamber.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County votes to engage Kalamazoo studio for Cass County Historic Courthouse services

Berrien County

Buchanan graduate now Berrien County prosecuting attorney

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs Office welcomes new leadership

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce hosting monthly giveaways

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

Dowagiac

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

News

Berrien County Public Defender’s Office to increase staff

Berrien County

Buchanan man named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested for possession of meth

Education

Niles teacher accused of assault pleads not guilty

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13

Berrien County

LMC to host virtual career, program expo for prospective students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-tying ceremonies for two new businesses

Dowagiac

Four arrested in Dowagiac drug search

Berrien County

Niles city, DART consider south county expansion

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns April 23-25

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac purchases former Lincoln School for redevelopment, blight removal

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths