April 16, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, April 16

By Staff Report

Published 10:29 am Friday, April 16, 2021

TRACK AND FIELD

At Berrien Springs

Boys Results

BERRIEN SPRINGS 112, BRANDYWINE 22

Brandywine Placers (Top 5)

400: 1. Caleb Byrd 55.94, 3. Bryce Taberski 1:02.94; 800: 5. Alex Adams 2:40.31; 3,200: 4. Robert Hartz 12:32.25; 110 hurdles: 1. Zachary Anderson 17.61; 300 hurdles: 2. Zachary Anderson 48.82; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Brad Hayslip, Kevin Roberts, Gavin Schoff, Kaiden Reith) 56.14; 800 relay: 1. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Caleb Byrd, Michael Palmer, Bryce Taberski) 1:42.53; 1,600 relay: 3. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Caleb Byrd, Michah Colby, Bryce Taberski) 4:13.99; 3,200 relay: 3. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Bryce Taberski, Alex Adams, Robert Hartz) 10:18.83; Discus: 2. Connor Sobecki 81-10; Long jump: 4. Michael Palmer 16-3.5

 

Girls Results

BERRIEN SPRINGS 110, BRANDYWINE 13

At Berrien Springs

Brandywine Placers (Top 5)

100: 3. Madison Franks 14.44; 200: 3. Jaelyn Franks 30.87; 1,600: 2. Allison Lauri 6:48.99; 3,200: 1. Allison Lauri 14:37.51; 400 relay: 2. Brandywine (Alexis Cox, Madison Franks, Jaelyn Franks, Hailee Fedore) 1:03.59; Shot put: 4. Hailee Fedore 18-9, 5. Chloe Hart 18-6; Discus: 2. Chloe Hart 47-6, 4. Kiersten Colby 38-8; Long jump: 5. Madison Franks 11-6

 

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 11-2, BRIDGMAN 6-4

At Bridgman

First Game

Brandywine     000      137      0 – 11 7 1

Bridgman        001      032      0 – 6 9 4

Andrew Schadler (W); Zac Norris (L)

2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), James Vaughn (BW)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     100      100 – 2 7 1

Bridgman        022      00x – 4 9 3

Keither Dargus (W); Hunter Heath (L)

2B: Warren (BR), Mulick (BR), Jakob Luczcowski (BW) 2

Varsity records: Brandywine 3-1, Bridgman 1-1

 

SOCCER

PARCHMENT 7, BRANDYWINE 2

At Niles

Halftime score

Parchment 3, Brandywine 1

 

Brandywine Goals

Bailey Seneff, Ava Doctor

 

NEW BUFFALO 6, BRANDYWINE 4

At New Buffalo

Brandywine Goals

Bailey Seneff 4

Varsity record: Brandywine 0-3

