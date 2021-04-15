April 15, 2021

Jennifer Quail, of Dowagiac, with Alex Trebeck.

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

By Submitted

Published 10:58 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman will once again be gracing the screens of Americans across the country.

Jennifer Quail, who moved to Dowagiac in 2009, will be competing in the “Jeopardy!” 2021 Tournament of Champions. She is one of 15 top competitors set to face off for the $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless. The Trebek Center will assist up to 300 people per year with shelter, intensive case management, mental health services, job training and placement, substance abuse counseling, housing navigation, life skill training and medical care.

The tournament is set to take place May 17-28 and will be hosted by fan-favorite Buzzy Cohen.

The Tournament of Champions consists of players who won the most games between the last Tournament of Champions and the end of 2020 as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.

The complete roster of contestants is as follows:

  • Ryan Bilger, Macungie, Pennslyvania
  • Karen Farrell, of Chesapeake, Virginia
  • Ryan Hemmel, of Los Angeles
  • Ben Henri, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan
  • Mackenzie Jones, of Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Sam Kavanaugh, of Carlton, Minnesota
  • Steve Moulds, of Louisville, Kentucky
  • Jennifer Quail, of Dowagiac
  • Sarah Jett Rayburn, of Hutto, Texas
  • Nibir Sarma, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota
  • Paul Trifiletti, of Athens, Georgia
  • Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, of Portland, Oregon
  • Kevin Walsh, of Williamstown, New Jersey
  • Andy Wood, of Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Jason Zuffranieri, of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Quail first competed on “Jeopardy!” in 2019, leaving the show with an eight-win streak. At the time, she left with $228,800 and was the second-highest scoring female player in the show’s history.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

Dowagiac

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

News

Berrien County Public Defender’s Office to increase staff

Berrien County

Buchanan man named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested for possession of meth

Education

Niles teacher accused of assault pleads not guilty

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13

Berrien County

LMC to host virtual career, program expo for prospective students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-tying ceremonies for two new businesses

Dowagiac

Four arrested in Dowagiac drug search

Berrien County

Niles city, DART consider south county expansion

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns April 23-25

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac purchases former Lincoln School for redevelopment, blight removal

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration