COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 12,534 COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,821 cases and 94 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 770,822 COVID-19 cases and 16,731 related deaths.