COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 12,489 COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,768 cases and 94 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 764,519 COVID-19 cases and 16,619 related deaths.
