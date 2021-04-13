Nancy Jane Harman
Nov. 4, 1941 — April 9, 2021
Nancy Jane Harman passed away April 9, 2021, in South Bend.
She was born Nov. 4, 1941 in Dowagiac.
She is survived by her husband, Lew Harman; four children, Tina Hill, Carol Harman, Jon Harman, and Judith Harman; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers and one sister.
A time of visitation will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Indian Lake Yacht Club in Dowagiac.
Memorial contributions may be made to 1202 N. Redbud Trail, Buchanan mi 49017.
