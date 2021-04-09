Spectrum Health Lakeland revises visitor guidelines

ST. JOSEPH — As a result of increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and an increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health Lakeland has revised its visitor guidelines effective Friday.

Revised guidelines allow for one adult visitor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of a patient’s stay on all hospital inpatient units. Two visitors are permitted for labor and delivery, pediatric patients and end of life care. COVID-19 patients are limited to virtual visits with loved ones. Patients with cognitive impairments or needing physical assistance may have one adult accompany them to physician offices, lab, radiology and other outpatient appointments.

All visitors to any Spectrum Health Lakeland facility will be required to wear a face mask, answer a series of health screening questions and have their temperature taken. Those with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever will be asked to visit at another time. Patients seeking care in a Spectrum Health Lakeland clinic or physician’s office also will be required to wear a mask during their visit and follow other safety protocols such as social distancing in waiting rooms.

To stay in contact and up to date on a patient’s medical situation community members are encouraged to use social apps such as FaceTime, Facebook messenger, Skype or other virtual calls. Visitors can also call (269) 983-8300 and ask for a patient by name and be connected directly to their room phone number.

To learn more about current policies in place as well as free screenings and other resources, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19