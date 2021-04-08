April 9, 2021

Phyllis Ballard, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:24 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Jan. 2, 1945 — April 7, 2021

Phyllis Ballard, 76, of Niles, peacefully passed away at South Haven Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1945, to the late Charles and Bernice (Hanes) Nichols in Niles.

After graduating from Niles High School, Phyllis went on to wed Ralph Ballard at a ceremony on December 30, 1962 in Niles. Phyllis was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed doll collecting and always looked forward to the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. A woman of faith, Phyllis was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Brian (Robin) Ballard, of Hopkins, Michigan, and Jeffrey (Holly) Ballard, of Granger, Indiana; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ellen Ickes and Norman “Bud” Nichols, both of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Cremation has taken place and the family will be remembering Phyllis with a private family service followed by an interment at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to The Humane Society of Southwest Michigan & Kindred Hospice of Portage, Michigan.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 723,297 cases, 16,400 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering painting program

Berrien County

Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic to be hosted at Niles-Buchanan YMCA

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19

Berrien County

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Day taking place next week at LMC campus

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosting poetry contest

Education

Edwardsburg chamber fundraising to donate personalized tumblers to graduating seniors

Business

Niles DDA takes on NODE expenses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 715,478 cases, 16,327 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4

News

State approves Niles social district

Cassopolis

Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event

Berrien County

Law enforcement taking part in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Buchanan

Buchanan, Dowagiac receive Tree City U.S.A. recognition

Berrien County

Niles funeral home offering guidance for FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths

Berrien County

New primary care provider joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

News

Road repairs center discussion at Niles Township meeting

Cass County

Cass County jury trials again on hold after spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Spring cleaning begins at Niles parks

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township