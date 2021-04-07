April 7, 2021

Anne Canning, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Dec. 6, 1947 — April 2, 2021

Anne M. Canning, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Anne was born Dec. 6, 1947. She was raised in South Haven, Michigan, the oldest of three daughters to Richard and Catherine (Stoner) Kelly. She met her match and was married after a whirlwind courtship in 1966, to Pat Canning. Whether boating on Lake Michigan, chasing after one of the many Dobermans that shared their home or raising their daughter; Anne and Pat were always together and almost always laughing for 54 years. Anne was an avid gardener, loved classic movies, had an infectious laugh and made friends everywhere she went.

She will be missed by her husband, Pat Canning; daughter, Kassandra (Bruce Christensen) Canning; sisters, Elaine (Tim) Bedore, Beth (Jere) Jarrard; dear friend, Judy (James) Shaw; and nephews, grand-nephews and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Anne’s life will be held when it is truly safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

See you later, alligator. After a while, crocodile.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles DDA takes on NODE expenses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 715,478 cases, 16,327 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4

News

State approves Niles social district

Cassopolis

Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event

Berrien County

Law enforcement taking part in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Buchanan

Buchanan, Dowagiac receive Tree City U.S.A. recognition

Berrien County

Niles funeral home offering guidance for FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths

Berrien County

New primary care provider joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

News

Road repairs center discussion at Niles Township meeting

Cass County

Cass County jury trials again on hold after spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Spring cleaning begins at Niles parks

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31