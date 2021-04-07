Anne Canning, of Dowagiac

Dec. 6, 1947 — April 2, 2021

Anne M. Canning, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Anne was born Dec. 6, 1947. She was raised in South Haven, Michigan, the oldest of three daughters to Richard and Catherine (Stoner) Kelly. She met her match and was married after a whirlwind courtship in 1966, to Pat Canning. Whether boating on Lake Michigan, chasing after one of the many Dobermans that shared their home or raising their daughter; Anne and Pat were always together and almost always laughing for 54 years. Anne was an avid gardener, loved classic movies, had an infectious laugh and made friends everywhere she went.

She will be missed by her husband, Pat Canning; daughter, Kassandra (Bruce Christensen) Canning; sisters, Elaine (Tim) Bedore, Beth (Jere) Jarrard; dear friend, Judy (James) Shaw; and nephews, grand-nephews and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Anne’s life will be held when it is truly safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

See you later, alligator. After a while, crocodile.