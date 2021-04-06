April 6, 2021

New primary care provider Joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

By Submitted

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

ST. jOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed family medicine provider Hollie Nate to the medical staff. Nate is seeing patients alongside Daniel Benson and Erin Hayden at Southwestern Medical Clinic, St. Joseph, located at 4077 South Cleveland Ave.

Nate earned a master of physician assistant studies degree from Ohio University and completed several clinical rotations at Spectrum Health Lakeland and Ohio Health. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. In her spare time, Nate enjoys exercising, spending time with friends and family, and volunteering.

“Recruiting kind and talented providers like Hollie is the reason all Lakeland primary care offices continue to welcome and accept new patients,” said James Savoie, director primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “If you need care right now, we have someone who can see you right now.”

Southwestern Medical Clinic, St. Joseph cares for adult and geriatric patients offering wellness checks, chronic disease management and immunizations, among other services. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit swmc.org or call (269) 429-2992.

