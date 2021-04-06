COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 12,010 COVID-19 cases and 233 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,391 cases and 89 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 707,463 COVID-19 cases and 16,297 related deaths.
