April 5, 2021

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Monday, April 5, 2021

March 25

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:56 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

8:02 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

8:23 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

8:57 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

9:51 a.m. – S. Third, malicious destruction of property

12:34 p.m. – 400 block Vernon, assault and battery

2:55 p.m. – St. Joseph/W. Main, malicious destruction of property

4:30 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident

5:10 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, public peace/harassment

6:09 p.m. – 1300 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others

6:42 p.m. – S. 14th/Maple, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:46 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:12 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:45 p.m. – 800 block Lake, disturbance

10:33 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

11:18 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

 

March 26

12:48 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

1:30 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

4:27 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, welfare check

7:07 a.m. – 500 block S. 15th, disturbance

7:20 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

7:36 a.m. – 400 block S. 15th, civil dispute

9:12 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, larceny

1:56 p.m. – 1000 block Burns, abandoned vehicle

2:10 p.m. – 1100 block N. Tenth, larceny

2:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, VIN inspection

5:28 p.m. – 1400 block Terminal, assault and battery

8:39 p.m. – S. 13th/Lambert, traffic stop

8:56 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:20 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

11:25 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

11:54 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, suspicious person

 

March 27

12:32 a.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, larceny

12:45 a.m. – Hickory/S. 13th, resisting and obstructing police

12:50 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise

2:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:49 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:21 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and entering

11:14 a.m. – S 11th/Michigan, property destruction accident

11:50 a.m. – N. Ninth/Vine, traffic stop

12:11 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ash, traffic stop

12:32 p.m. – 100 block S. Third, assault and battery

12:33 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:03 p.m. – 1400 block hickory, malicious destruction of property

2:24 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, larceny

2:46 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, found property

4:65 p.m. – S. 11th, larceny

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:20 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, assault and battery

7:55 p.m. – River, gun shots

8:32 p.m. – S. 11th, suspicious person

10:23 p.m. – 900 blcok S. 11th, traffic stop

10:30 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and entering

11:55 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and ntering

 

March 28

12 am. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance

8:32 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery

11:17 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, abandoned vehicle

11:45 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:52 a.m. – S. Third/Michigan, traffic stop

12:14 p.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop

12:21 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, disturbance

1:04 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, retail fraud-shoplifting

1:06 p.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, property destruction accident

3:04 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, resisting and obstructing police

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:03 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

10:34 p.m. – 900 block SIlverbrook, suspicious person

10:43 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:45 p.m. – Broadway/N. 13th, traffic stop

11:20 p.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop

 

March 29

12:55 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:18 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, attempt to locate

4:11 a.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop

6:24 a.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, property destruction accident

8:41 a.m. – 300 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property

9:27 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:46 a.m. – N. Fifth/Dulin, traffic stop

11:21 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:50 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, unwanted person

12:11 p.m. – Broadway/N. Third, traffic stop

12:37 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, larceny

1:02 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN Inspection

1:11 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, property destruction accident

3:32 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

3:53 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, found property

4:01 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others

4:13 p.m. – N. 13th/Merrfield, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:31 p.m. – E. Main/N. Front, traffic stop

7:58 p.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop

8:13 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop

8:17 p.m. – E. Main, Maple, traffic stop

8:54 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, traffic stop

9:06 p.m. – 1000 block Cass, suspicious vehicle

9:42 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant

March 30

1:21 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, suspicious vehicle

1:37 a.m. – 900 block Bond, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic stop

8:30 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, retail fraud-shoplifting

10:05 a.m. – Sycamore, abandoned vehicle

10:30 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

10:49 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, unwanted person

11:33 a.m. – S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting

2:59 p.m. – S. 17th/Tyler, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:33 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, property destruction accident

4:57 p.m. – N. Front/DeSaix, traffic

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:19 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, traffic stop

10:17 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:22 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery

11:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:22 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

 

March 31

4 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, suspicious person

4 a.m. – 300 block N. second, traffic

4:06 a.m. – 200 block Cass, alarm-fire or CO

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:07 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, breaking and entering

9:44 a.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny

10:18 a.m. – 900 block S. 15th, civil dispute

 

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

