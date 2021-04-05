Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

BENTON HARBOR — On Monday, Kinexus Group was named one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For in the nation for the fifth year in a row. The Nonprofit Times partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

“We are both excited and honored to be recognized nationally by the prestigious Nonprofit Times for the fifth year in a row,” said Kinexus Group President and CEO, Todd Gustafson. “We strive to create a culture that encourages our team to think outside the box, be themselves, and lead the way for the communities we serve. This award is a sign that our employees see and recognize the efforts we have made to make sure every voice is heard. Without our team, we would simply be unable to solve the complex challenges facing our region and state, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

The survey and awards program are designed to identify, recognize and honor the top 50 employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce and businesses. Kinexus Group is ranked 39 among the leading nonprofits in the nation.

Nonprofits from across the U.S. entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percdnt of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.

To be considered for this award, organizations were evaluated by the following criteria: