Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

In Berrien County Court Monday, an Indiana resident was sentenced to probation for fleeing police.

Richard Romeo Hill, Jr., 29, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police and was sentenced to two years’ probation in the Swift & Sure Probation Program, credit for 25 days already served and $598 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 7 when he fled police trying to make a traffic stop in Niles Township.

Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold described Hill’s actions as “pretty risky behavior.” “

This was an incident that started in Michigan, went into Indiana and caused a crash,” she said. “We ask for probation and jail as well.”

Defense attorney Edwin Johnson said his client made a bad choice.

“He made a bad choice,” he said. “He was having some family difficulties and he saw the police behind him and tried to get away. He knows what he did was wrong and he takes responsibility. I don’t think you’ll see him back here again.”

Judge Schrock told Hill that he would not impose any additional jail time but wanted him to understand that there could be more jail time or even prison if he violates his probation and does not complete the Swift & Sure program.

“What you need to understand is that you have to follow the orders,” he said. “If you do not, every violation you appear before a judge for will be jail time, it’s just a question of how long. If you use up too many opportunities, it’s highly likely you will be sentenced to prison. It’s time for you to change your behavior.”

In other sentencings:

• Desmond Tutu Taylor, 31, of Niles, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for two days served and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 1 in Niles.

• George Lawrence Taylor, 29, of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police and attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for two days served and $726 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Sept. 6, 2020, in Niles Township.