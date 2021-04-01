April 2, 2021

Ronald Hayes Johnson, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:50 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Aug. 12, 1935 — March 24, 2021

Ronald Hayes Johnson, 85, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in his home.

Ronnie was born on Aug. 12, 1935, in Niles to the late Kenneth and Helen (Kane) Johnson.

Ronnie is also preceded in death by his brother Robert Johnson and his sister Shirley Gowen.

On March 5, 1955, in Niles, he married the former Sallie Cottrell who survives.

Ronnie is also survived by his daughters, Rona Brenner, of Niles, and Rene Dreibelbis, of Niles; grandchildren; Tori Thomas, Joshua (Mallory) Dreibelbis, Tyler Dreibelbis, Taylor (Rachel Hoese) Brenner and Trey Brenner; great-grandchildren, Hayes and Hayden Dreibelbis, Olivia and Jeffrey Thomas. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Bennett, of South Bend ,and his brother, James Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie worked for National Standard for over 30 years before his retirement.

Ronnie loved being outside. He loved all sports, especially Baseball and Volleyball. He shared his time by coaching and being a Board Member for the Babe Ruth League. His grandchildren all knew that when they looked in the stands, Grandpa Ronnie would be there, cheering them on. His family will forever cherish the time they spent camping together. It has been a family tradition to go camping together. Ronnie cherished riding bikes and driving the golf cart at the campground. All who knew Ronnie, know that he placed his family above everything else.

Ronnie also enjoyed golfing, football, basketball and many other sports. Ronnie was a member of the “Coffee Club” at Martins.

The family will be gathering privately to celebrate Ronnie’s life.

Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com

Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St., Niles.

