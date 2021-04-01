Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets to those in need

NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Wind Casinos recently announced a donation of 1,000 Easter baskets to help those in need celebrate Easter on Sunday.

The distribution will be coordinated by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Feeding America Indiana and Feeding America Michigan through 14 different food banks in Michigan and Indiana.

Each Easter basket contains a ham, fresh potatoes, green beans, canned corn and orange bread. The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos also donated 1,000 food boxes in November for Thanksgiving and in December for Christmas.

“We are very proud that we can continue our tradition of giving this Easter holiday, despite all of the challenges our community and businesses have faced during the past thirteen months of the pandemic,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “It is our hope that these Easter Baskets are a source of comfort to those in need. We’d also like to thank our partners, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Feeding America Indiana, and Feeding America Michigan, for coordinating the distribution.”