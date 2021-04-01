April 2, 2021

Fanny Probst, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

April 24, 1923 — March 30, 2021

Fanny Probst, 97, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

In Niles, Michigan the late Rosario and Nancy (Merlo) Molica welcomed their baby girl, Fanny on April 24, 1923.

On April 4, 1942, at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan Harold and Fanny exchanged vows and became husband and wife and were able to celebrate a milestone of 69 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.

After graduating from Niles High School in 1941, Fanny went on to work at Simplicity as a pattern folder. Fanny enjoyed time spent outdoors camping and fishing. She was a talented crafter who could make or create just about anything she set her eyes on. Fanny’s faith carried her through her entire life and she was a life-long, devoted member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Fanny took great pride in hosting family gatherings where she would create feasts for all in attendance, for Fanny, having a home full of family, was pure bliss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Probst; son, Jerry Probst; her grandson, Ken Cibulka; and her 10 siblings

Fanny is survived by her son, Thomas (Sara) Probst, of Niles; daughter, Judith Stone, of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Fanny have been asked to consider St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

A time of visitation will take place April 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with the Recitation of Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church with Reverend Peter Rocca, C.S.C. and Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C. officiating and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

