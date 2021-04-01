Dorothy H. Waterbury, of Niles

July 11, 1930 — March 29, 2021

Dorothy H. Waterbury, 90, of Niles, passed away on Monday, March 29 in Pine Ridge

Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Dorothy was born in Coldwater, Michigan on July 11, 1930.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers and one sister.

Dorothy is survived by her son Michael (Stacey Rockwell) of Niles.

Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling and bicycling riding.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name may be made at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation

