COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 11,783 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,232 cases and 89 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 678,295 COVID-19 cases and 16,141 related deaths.