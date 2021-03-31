March 31, 2021

Ray Reeves, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Sept. 17, 1969 — March 28, 2021

Ray Reeves, 51, of Dowagiac, passed away at his home, suddenly, of natural causes, on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Ray was born on Sept. 17, 1969, to Ronald and Cheryl (Ludington) Reeves in Dowagiac, Michigan.

He graduated from Dowagiac Union Schools. Ray went on to work for over twenty-eight years as a service technician, installing underground sprinklers for Garden Creations, LLC. He loved being outside, riding ATV’s, shooting guns, fishing, cookouts and mostly spending time with family.

On July 31, 1999, he wed Cherrell Ann Laird at a ceremony in Dowagiac, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ray is survived by his wife, Cherrell Ann Reeves, of Dowagiac; children, Ray Reeves II, Crystal (Stephen Yawkey) Merwin and Cherrell (Mike Friske) Merwin, all of Dowagiac; one grandson, Dylan Merwin; mother, Cheryl Reeves, of Dowagiac; his brothers, Glen (Jolene) Reeves, of South Carolina, and Jerry (Cherie) Reeves, of Three Rivers, Michigan; His aunts and uncles, Randy Reeves, Kerry (Kathy) Reeves and Donna (Jim) Smith and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at 6 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning two hours prior.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county