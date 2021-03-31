March 31, 2021

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

By Christina Clark

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

NILES – After being open for a year, Spero House in Niles is looking to grow its wingspan.

The nonprofit launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $23,500 to get the operation moved into a larger space to better fulfill its mission to help people in the community.

“Our space was small to begin with. The need of the community, especially through COVID-19, was quite a bit,” said Spero House Treasurer Christopher Brown. “We did a few events through the year that we had to limit people coming in. We did a couple where we just had meals where we had people take them with them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the team at Spero House their location, at 24 N. Fourth St., Niles, was just a place to start.

According to Brown, the organization has found a new home, but it is not quite official yet.

“We’re really trying to forge partnerships with people in the community doing different things. We want to help fill the gaps,” Brown said.

On the Spero House’s website, the nonprofit is shown to host once a month Taco Tuesdays and twice weekly coffee and bagel events for people to come to free of charge. The nonprofit also acts as a resource hub for those in need to be connected with organizations in the community who can specifically address a need.

Brown said the new facility the nonprofit is planning would ideally have showers and laundry facilities for community members to use. He said staff members are also hopeful to be able to have a full kitchen to use to help feed the community. Another initiative Spero House’s team is hoping to be able to expand is its free store of donated goods including clothing and housewares.

“We are running out of space to be able to store things,” Brown said. “The response in the community has been really good to help out. The people in Niles are very generous.”

Connecting people to these services, and to the government programs or other local organizations that can help someone in their particular situation, is something Brown said Spero House focuses on.

He said the community support of the organization has grown over the past year.

“A lot of the leaders in Niles are business leaders and in the city government. They have been very excited to help solve these problems,” Brown said. “Staying proactive is important.”

The organization works to let people know their value when they come across the organization’s events and resources.

“We try to focus on having an atypical response to a problem every community faces,” Brown said. “Some people are struggling with addiction. Some people are struggling with mental illness Some people have a perfect storm, as far as their financial situation goes. Having one standard response to a problem that is so fluid is kind of what we are trying to overturn in the community with education and our response.”

Brown and the rest of the team are hoping to be able to expand that approach in a larger facility.

“The GoFundMe is getting into the building and putting the funds together to make that move happen,” Brown said. “We are also working on grants with a couple of foundations in Michiana and in the southwest Michigan area. We have to go by grant cycles, so we have to wait for those cycles to begin.”

The GoFundMe is posted on the Spero House Niles Facebook page, and can be found on GoFundMe’s website titled “Spero House is GROWING!”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county