Daily Data: Wednesday, March 31
BASEBALL
NILES 10, PAW PAW 0
At Niles
First Game
Paw Paw 000 000 – 0 3 2
Niles 101 062 – 10 6 2
Chase Lotsbaich (W), Drew Racht (4); Landen Harris (L), Jake Hindenach (5), Brayden Pease (5)
2B: Jude Abbadessa (N)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-1, Niles 1-0
SOFTBALL
NILES 6-10, PAW PAW 2-5
At Niles
First Game
Paw Paw 000 002 0 – 2 3 0
Niles 202 101 x – 6 10 0
Mya Sysen (W); Hannah Mellinger (L)
2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N)
HR: Maddison Wilder (PP)
Second Game
Paw Paw 120 02 – 5 8 5
Niles 302 5x – 10 8 0
Mya Sysen (W); Alana Burch (L)
2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N), Emerson Gerrard (N), Hannah Mellinger (PP), Maddison Wilder (PP)
HR: Alexis Rauch (N)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-2, Niles 2-0
GIRLS SOCCER
LAKESHORE 6, EDWARDSBURG 0
At Stevensville
Halftime score
Lakeshore 3, Edwardsburg 0
Goals
Kiya Collins, Ellie Carlisle, Isabella Ceru, Jennah White, Lindsey Yack
Assists
Olivia Trivedi, Ceru, Yack, Elliott Delaforet, Carlisle
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 1-1
Niles Police Log: March 19-24
March 19 2:13 a.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle 4:56 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery 8:47... read more