March 30, 2021

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

By Submitted

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

NILES – The Michigan State Police Niles Post is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and woman suspected of breaking into vending machines at various rest areas and a self-storage unit between Berrien and Allegan counties.

SUBMITTED/MSP Niles Post

Troopers believe the incidents are related due to the similarities used by the suspects to break into the machines and photos of the same male suspect, placing him and multiple venues.

SUBMITTED/MSP Niles Post

Since August 2020, troopers and deputies have investigated the following break-ins:

  • August 15, 2020 – Casco Rest Area, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department
  • August 18, 2020 – New Buffalo Welcome Center, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department
  • August 22, 2020 – Casco Rest Area, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department
  • August 25, 2020 – Saugatuck Rest Area, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department
  • August 30, 2020 – New Buffalo Welcome Center, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department
  • August 30, 2020 – Watervliet Rest Area, Michigan State Police Niles Post

Since February 2021:

  • February 7, 2021 – New Buffalo Welcome Center, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department
  • February 10, 2021 – Niles Township AAA Aloha Self-Storage, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department

 

Anyone with knowledge of these incidents or recognize the suspects depicted in the photos are asked to contact either the MSP Niles Post at (269) 683-4411, Berrien County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or Allegan Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-O.

