March 30, 2021

Community commemorates centennial business

By Christina Clark

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

NILES – As Mike Peters stepped out of a limo in front of Prime Table Restaurant on Tuesday morning, a crowd of his biggest fans awaited him.

Inside, half of the restaurant was filled to its 50-percent capacity with fellow business owners, local representatives, friends and family, all singing “happy birthday” as Peters walked in.

The date was not Peters’ birthday, but rather the 100th anniversary of East Main Gardens’ first flower sold, as well as his mother and father’s birthdays.

“We sold our first flower March 30, in 1921,” Peters said. “It has been a pleasure. I hope we can keep going.”

Peters loves to tell the story about how his grandparents planted the first seed of their floral business in Niles.

On March 30, 1921, Milfred Peters was at the hospital with his wife Nellie. Nellie was in labor with their son, Roy, who would be Mike’s father.

Nellie had a greenhouse of plants she loved. When she and Milfred moved to Niles from Sand Creek, Michigan so he could take a job with the railroad, she had Milfred move the plants and greenhouse with them. While in labor, Nellie sent Milfred home to check on and water her plants.

As Peters tells the story, he said Milfred returned to the hospital and told Nellie, “I’ve got some good news: the flowers are beautiful, just like you. The bad news is that I sold one.”

Nellie contemplated for a moment, and then told Milfred to sell another one.

East Main Gardens was born the same day as Roy, Mike’s father.

Coincedentally, on the same date two years later, Mike’s mother, Helen, was born to his maternal grandparents.

One hundred years after the first flower was sold, the business still sits at its original location at 1521 E. Main St., Niles. The showroom and the greenhouse have bloomed in size over the years.

East Main Gardens’ interior is a testament to the Peters’ family with family portraits on display throughout the shop, allowing customers to see how an arrangement might look in their own home.

Peters grew up tying ribbons as his first job with the family business, and he rose through the ranks to eventually being the owner today.

Mike Oates, of Aim Water Treatment and president of Michiana Business Support, introduced the event as Peters found a place to sit. Michiana Business Support meets at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings to network and work out business challenges.

“One of the things that we do is give a commercial,” Oates said. “Well, today we aren’t doing a commercial except for one.”

He introduced Bob Feifar, of Feifar Productions, to do Peters’ pitch for him.

“There’s room for one more bloom,” Feifar said.

During the event, notable moments — both local and global — were highlighted in the context of East Main Garden’s history, emphasizing the longevity of the business and all it has witnessed.

For example, the local flower shop has been open through events like World War II, Sept. 11, 2001, and more. In the past 100 years, East Main Gardens employees have witnessed two flooding events in downtown Niles, and has outlasted landmark establishments like the Four Flags Hotel, built in 1925, and the local J.C. Penney, which arrived in 1920.

Niles City Council member Charlie McAfee attended the event, sitting in her favorite booth toward the front of the building.

“I’ve known Mike for a long time. East Main Gardens is in my ward [third],” McAfee said.

She said the business’ involvement with local sports teams and life events made East Main Gardens a part of her life.

“Whenever you see that [East Main Gardens] truck, you know everything is on track,” she said.

She spoke of losing her granddaughter last year, and how Peters was not only at the funeral with the flowers, but also showed up at her home with a large bouquet.

Peters circulated through the restaurant to talk with all who attended to celebrate he and his business. He had multiple cups of coffee stationed around the building as he attempted to speak with everyone he could. His children, now adults, sat in a corner booth supporting him.

Peters said he was excited to be celebrating the business’ centennial with his community and family, though humbled by the fanfare.

“I’m overwhelmed. Especially being picked up in a limo,” Peters said. “I’m just a regular guy. I wear jeans and a T-shirt. I drive a van. I’m not one of those that get a limo.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency