March 29, 2021

ROUNDUP: Brandywine tennis wins own tourney, Eddies blank Niles in soccer opener

By Scott Novak

Published 9:11 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

NILES — Host Brandywine captured its own tournament girls tennis tournament by edging Three Rivers on Saturday.

The Bobcats, who took the court for the first time since 2019, scored 19 points by sweeping the doubles flight championships of the Bobcat Early Bird Tournament.

Three Rivers finished with 17 points after winning two out of the four singles flights. Galesburg-Augusta, who also had an individual single champion, was third with eight points.

“With 11 new starters in our lineup, I was very proud of our effort, especially Jessica Williamson, who made her varsity debut at No, 1 singles and fought hard for first place,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “We have a long road ahead of us, but today was a great start.”

Winning doubles titles were Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey, Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath, Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsley, as well as. Chloe Sidenbender and Elisa Skinner.

The Bobcats will return to the court after spring break.

 

Edwardsburg soccer

Visiting Edwardsburg opened the 2020-21 girls soccer season with a 2-0 win over Niles on Friday.

The Eddies (1-0) got goals from Morgan Laskowski and Hannah Lamphier. Vivian Tomas assisted on the Laskowski goal, while Jenna Stowasser picked up the assist on the Lamphier goal.

Both Edwardsburg and Niles (0-1) will return to the pitch after spring break.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance