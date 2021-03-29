ROUNDUP: Brandywine tennis wins own tourney, Eddies blank Niles in soccer opener

NILES — Host Brandywine captured its own tournament girls tennis tournament by edging Three Rivers on Saturday.

The Bobcats, who took the court for the first time since 2019, scored 19 points by sweeping the doubles flight championships of the Bobcat Early Bird Tournament.

Three Rivers finished with 17 points after winning two out of the four singles flights. Galesburg-Augusta, who also had an individual single champion, was third with eight points.

“With 11 new starters in our lineup, I was very proud of our effort, especially Jessica Williamson, who made her varsity debut at No, 1 singles and fought hard for first place,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “We have a long road ahead of us, but today was a great start.”

Winning doubles titles were Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey, Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath, Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsley, as well as. Chloe Sidenbender and Elisa Skinner.

The Bobcats will return to the court after spring break.

Edwardsburg soccer

Visiting Edwardsburg opened the 2020-21 girls soccer season with a 2-0 win over Niles on Friday.

The Eddies (1-0) got goals from Morgan Laskowski and Hannah Lamphier. Vivian Tomas assisted on the Laskowski goal, while Jenna Stowasser picked up the assist on the Lamphier goal.

Both Edwardsburg and Niles (0-1) will return to the pitch after spring break.