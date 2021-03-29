March 30, 2021

Dowagiac’s Jorge Gamino-Rivero, regional champion Wyatt Bailey and Jordan Simpson all qualified for the Division 3 state finals. (Submitted photo)

Eddies advance six, including two regional champions, to the state finals

By Staff Report

Published 10:52 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

MASON — The Edwardsburg wrestling team did not show any side effects from being eliminated from the state team tournament as the Eddies advanced six wrestlers to the Division 2 individual state finals, including a pair of regional champions.

Dowagiac had the area’s other regional champion as the Chieftains advanced three to the Division 3 state meet. Brandywine also had three wrestlers advance.

In Division 4, Cassopolis moved one of two wrestlers onto the state finals, which begin a week from Friday in Kalamazoo.

 

Division 2 wrestling

Edwardsburg’s Jackson Hoover (145) and Caden Reece (171) were regional champions. Hoover won by technical fall over Jimmy Buurma of Fowlerville 17-1 in the championship match. Reece pinned Owen McDaniel of Plainwell in 3:56 of his title match.

Hoover, who finished third in the state last season, is now 18-4 on the season, while Reece is 18-5.

Also advancing for the Eddies Jeremy Walker (160), Tabor Lock (189) Tanner Hursh (215) and Drew Bidwell (285).

 

Division 3

Bailey, who placed fourth in the state last year, improved to 25-0 on the season. Bailey, ranked No. 2 at 285, won by technical fall over Chuck Taylor of Constantine 21-5. Also advancing for the Chieftains were Jorge Gamino-Rivero at 103 and Jordan Simpson at 112. Simpson, like Bailey, placed fourth at the state meet in 2020.

Drake Heath (119), Hunter Heath (160) and Phillip McLaurin (215) advanced to the finals for the Bobcats. Heath (26-4) placed seventh at last year’s state finals.

 

Division 4

William Westphal (17-2) finished third for Cassopolis at Saturday’s regional at Union City.

The Division 2 and Division 4 state finals will be held Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids April 2 and April 3, respectively. The Division 1 and Division 3 finals will be April 2 and April 3 at Wing Events Center in Kalamazoo, respectively.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance