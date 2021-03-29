Eddies advance six, including two regional champions, to the state finals

MASON — The Edwardsburg wrestling team did not show any side effects from being eliminated from the state team tournament as the Eddies advanced six wrestlers to the Division 2 individual state finals, including a pair of regional champions.

Dowagiac had the area’s other regional champion as the Chieftains advanced three to the Division 3 state meet. Brandywine also had three wrestlers advance.

In Division 4, Cassopolis moved one of two wrestlers onto the state finals, which begin a week from Friday in Kalamazoo.

Division 2 wrestling

Edwardsburg’s Jackson Hoover (145) and Caden Reece (171) were regional champions. Hoover won by technical fall over Jimmy Buurma of Fowlerville 17-1 in the championship match. Reece pinned Owen McDaniel of Plainwell in 3:56 of his title match.

Hoover, who finished third in the state last season, is now 18-4 on the season, while Reece is 18-5.

Also advancing for the Eddies Jeremy Walker (160), Tabor Lock (189) Tanner Hursh (215) and Drew Bidwell (285).

Division 3

Bailey, who placed fourth in the state last year, improved to 25-0 on the season. Bailey, ranked No. 2 at 285, won by technical fall over Chuck Taylor of Constantine 21-5. Also advancing for the Chieftains were Jorge Gamino-Rivero at 103 and Jordan Simpson at 112. Simpson, like Bailey, placed fourth at the state meet in 2020.

Drake Heath (119), Hunter Heath (160) and Phillip McLaurin (215) advanced to the finals for the Bobcats. Heath (26-4) placed seventh at last year’s state finals.

Division 4

William Westphal (17-2) finished third for Cassopolis at Saturday’s regional at Union City.

The Division 2 and Division 4 state finals will be held Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids April 2 and April 3, respectively. The Division 1 and Division 3 finals will be April 2 and April 3 at Wing Events Center in Kalamazoo, respectively.