Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

BUCHANAN – Two Buchanan men were arrested on drug-related charges on Friday.

According to Detective Sergeant Evan Hauger, the Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office detectives executed a search warrant in the city of Buchanan on Friday. The search warrant stemmed from a prior investigation of heroin and cocaine distribution.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of a Buchanan man, 48, on an existing parole absconder warrant, a new charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and maintaining a drug house.

In addition, another Buchanan man, 20, was also lodged for possession of fentanyl.

Suspected fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and other evidence of narcotic trafficking were located.

Detectives from the SWET were assisted by the Buchanan Police Department and Michigan State Police Niles Post.

The SWET is a multijurisdictional task force operating in southwest Michigan since 1981. The SWET is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice Byrne JAG grant.