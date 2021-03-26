PHOTO GALLERY: Division 2 girls district title game

DOWAGIAC — Like death and taxes, it seems inevitable that Wolverine Conference rivals Edwardsburg and Three Rivers will meet for the Division 2 District championship.

The Eddies and Wildcats squared off for the fifth straight year in the district championship game. Edwardsburg improved its record to 3-2 in those games with a 66-55 victory over Three Rivers at Dowagiac Union High School Friday night.

The Eddies (11-3) will host Buchanan in the Division 2 Regional semifinals Monday night.