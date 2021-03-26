March 26, 2021

Lois I. Stethem, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:36 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Aug. 25, 1929 — March 24, 2021

Lois Irma Stethem, 91, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana

She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1929, to the late Lyle and Helen (Moore) Webber. Lois graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1947, and furthered her education by attending college for a couple of years.

Lois worked as a secretary for several of the Brandywine elementary schools for 26 years. She had a passion for photography and had a talent for capturing the perfect shot. Many times her photographs would be on display at area shows. She loved her family above all else. Being a mother, grandmother, granny, nana, and great-grandmother was her greatest joy. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her companion Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roderick Webber, Arthur Webber, and Thayne Oppelt; and her life-long companion, Omer “Ray” Herschberger.

Lois is survived by her children, Nina (Doug) Ditsch of Niles, Bryan (Darlene) Stethem of South Bend, Larry Stethem of South Bend, and Kristi (Matt) Brazo of Niles; six grandchildren; Jamie (Bryan) Hall, Karlee Brazo, Brianne (Tom) Collier, Kyle (Erica) Stethem, Amanda Stethem, Rebeca Stethem; ten great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Nicki Wilken.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles. Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m., also at the funeral home. We will be live-streaming her service beginning, and it will be uploaded to our website.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, our gathering is limited, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Brandywine Library, or to a local Senior Center.

Lois’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors Luke White and Stephen Joyce from Memorial Hospital, for their care and compassion, during her hospital stay.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to renovate outdoor seating space

News

Niles receives funding through American Rescue Plan Act