March 26, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

By Submitted

Published 9:21 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Monday, March 15

6:20 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded

7:12 a.m.   500 block of Riverside, suspicious situation

7:30 a.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic stop

7:47 a.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop

7:50 a.m. — Main/Parsonage, traffic stop

9:30 a.m. — 200 block of Commercial, alarm — unfounded

10:25 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/McCleary, traffic stop

11:50 a.m. — Main/Michigan, traffic stop

2:30 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property

3:30 p.m. — Marcellus/Nubour, traffic stop

3:35 p.m. — Helena/Clyborn, traffic policing

4:23 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general non-criminal

6:18 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

6:58 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, juvenile issue

7:50 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil matter

10:06 p.m. — Middle Crossing/Yaw, traffic stop

 

Tuesday, March 16

4 a.m. — 100 block of N. Front, warrant arrest

10:43 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal

11:39 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general non-criminal

3:35 p.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop

7 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

8:47 p.m. — LesterE. Telegraph, suspicious situation

9:03 p.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Louise, traffic stop

11:43 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general non-criminal

 

Wednesday, March 17

12:50 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

 

Friday, March 19

6:23 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., alarm — unfounded

7:06 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

8:17 a.m. — W Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop

8:37 a.m. — Colby/Keene, traffic accident

11:15 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal

12:42 p.m. — 300 block of Maple, general non-criminal

2:02 p.m. — Orchard/West, traffic stop

2:05 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, warrant arrest

3:24 p.m. — 200 block of Michigan, general assist

4:16 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, trespass

7:30 p.m. — 200 block of Haines, general assist

7:55 p.m. — M-51 S./Edwards, traffic policing

9:10 p.m. — Main/New York, traffic stop

9:21 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic stop

10:55 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, traffic stop

11 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, warrant arrest

11:55 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, suspicious situation

 

Saturday, March 20

12:37 a.m.  400 block of Cleveland, general assist

8:52 a.m. — 700 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

10:14 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, general assist

11:10 a.m. — 600 block of Helena, general assist

2:23 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, trespass

3:22 p.m. — 400 block of Oak, general assist

4:39 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

7:15 p.m. — 300 block of First, malicious destruction of property

8:10 p.m. — 200 block of Hamilton, suspicious situation

8:42 p.m. — 400 block of West, larceny

10:05 p.m. — 200 block of Jones, suspicious situation

10:33 p.m. — 700 block of E. Prairie Ronde, general assist

10:58 p.m. — Bauer/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident

11:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic policing

 

Sunday, March 21

8:26 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

1:10 p.m. — 700 block of Percy, alarm — unfounded

4:09 p.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop

4:40 p.m. — 500 block of Chestnut, civil matter

6:00 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, found property

8:57 p.m. — Oak /James, traffic stop

9:42 p.m. — Hill /Riverside, traffic stop

 

Monday, March 22

12:45 a.m. — M-62/Whitney, traffic stop

1:04 a.m. — Walnut /W. High, traffic stop

1:52 a.m. — Hill /Clinton, traffic stop

2:10 a.m. — 28000 block of Yaw, suspicious situation

3:30 a.m. — Champlain/Crystal Springs, general assist

 

Wednesday, March 24

8:31 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

10:03 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic stop

1:50 p.m. — 300 block of Orchard, suspicious situation

4:01 p.m. — 200 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded

4:17 p.m. — 400 block of Walnut, alarm — unfounded

9:46 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, juvenile issue

10:12 p.m. — Park Place/Chesboro, traffic stop

 

Thursday, March 25

6:54 a.m. — 300 block of E. Telegraph, general assist

11:55 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, suspicious situation

1:35 p.m.  200 block of Oak, malicious destruction of property

2:25 p.m. — Riverside/E. Division, traffic stop

3:42 p.m. — 600 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

3:45 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, malicious destruction of property

7:25 p.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist

8:40 p.m. — 100 block of Andrew, assault

10:25 p.m. — 300 block of W. Telegraph, assault

11:50 p.m. — 200 block of E. Prairie Ronde, larceny

11:52 p.m. — 100 block of W. Division, larceny

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to renovate outdoor seating space

News

Niles receives funding through American Rescue Plan Act

News

MDARD outlines the safe use of pesticides for gardening, landscaping

Cass County

Wanted Dowagiac man arrested in San Antonio

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan students honored for top academic achievement through national community college honor society

Business

John Seculoff celebrates five-year anniversary with Edward Jones

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce to host 20th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Education

Niles High School Key Club creates Green Committee for environmental service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death