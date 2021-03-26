March 26, 2021

Douglas Eugene McKay

By Submitted

Published 2:50 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

July 28, 1935 — March 17, 2021

Douglas Eugene McKay, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home in Dowagiac with his family by his side. Doug was born to Harvey and Dorothy Kinney McKay in 1935. He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1957 with a degree in business.

Immediately following college, Doug moved to Cleveland to work in merchandising for the famed Higbee’s Department Store. While he enjoyed city life, his calling was in his hometown where he returned to work with his parents and develop several of Dowagiac’s thriving businesses. Doug and his parents operated Harvey’s Shop, a store that offered an amazing variety of items ranging from jewelry to luggage to the famous Baby Buffalo sundae. The “round table” at Harvey’s was the place where Dowagiac’s business leaders would gather for their morning coffee clutch. Doug also built and operated the Round Oak Restaurant and Philo’s Pub.

Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; his loving children, Marla (Michael) Jennings of Littleton, Colorado; Stephen (Elaine) McKay of San Mateo, CA, and David (Rose Rangel) of Dowagiac, Michigan. He was the proud grandfather of Meghan and Keri Jennings; Zachary, Zoe and Brianna McKay; and Lucas McKay.

Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Father Russell Homic officiating. Friends visited with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Douglas McKay’s honor to the Dowagiac Public Library, 211 Commercial St., Dowagiac, MI 49047; the Holy Maternity of Mary Church in Dowagiac; or to an organization of your choice.

