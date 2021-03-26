March 27, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, March 27

By Staff Report

Published 9:29 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 2, NILES 0

At Niles

Goals

ED – Morgan Laskowski (Vivian Tomas assist)

ED – Hannah Lamphier (Jenna Stowasser assist)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Niles 0-1

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 66, THREE RIVERS 55

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 55

Macy Ivins 9, Gabby Charvat 0, Rylie Kelly 13, Kali Heivilin 16, Alivia Knapp 12, Emma Stasiuk 0, Natalie Barnes 5, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0. TOTALS: 19 8-10 55

EDWARDSBURG 66

Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 19, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 3, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 24 8-13 66

 

Three Rivers    14        27        44        55

Edwardsburg   15        29        42        66

3-point baskets: 9 (Ivins 3, Kelly 3, Heivilin, Knapp 2,), Edwardsburg 8 (Castelucci, Laubach, Ka. Schaible 5, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 14 (none), Edwardsburg 12 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 12-3, Edwardsburg 11-3

 

HARTFORD 36, BRANDYWINE 28

At Hartford

Hartford 36

Marissa Solis 11, Alexis Snodgrass 9, Khashya McCoy 6, Mercedes Requenes 6, Vanessa Delarosa 2, Gillian Kuehnle 2. TOTALS: 11 13-23 36

Brandywine 28

Ellie Knapp 9, Haley Scott 6, Marigrace Foster 4, Tressa Hullinger 4, Malikiyyah Abdullah 3, Kallie Solloway 2. TOTALS: 12 2-5 28

 

Brandywine     6          8          20        28

Hartford           3          11         25        36

3-point baskets: Hartford 1 (Solis), Brandywine 2 (Knapp 2). Team fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 18 (none), Hartford 9 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 10-3, Hartford 11-5

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE