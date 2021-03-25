March 25, 2021

At least two dead in Dowagiac house fire

By Max Harden

Published 11:47 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

DOWAGIAC — At least two people are dead following a residential fire in Dowagiac, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Public safety director Steve Grinnewald said the remains of two individuals were found after firefighters  extinguished a fire on the 300 block of E. Telegraph Avenue Thursday morning. According to Grinnewald, first responders arrived at approximately 6:54 a.m. to find a house fully engulfed in flames, making entry difficult.

The cause of the fire and causes of deaths are under investigation, and the identities of those who died were not immediately established. Portions of the floor and ceiling have collapsed, making investigation efforts difficult.

Assisting in this incident were the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Fire Marshals, Wayne Township Fire, Pokagon Fire, Indian Lakes Fire, Sister Lakes Fire and Pride Care EMS.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

At least two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to renovate outdoor seating space

News

Niles receives funding through American Rescue Plan Act

News

MDARD outlines the safe use of pesticides for gardening, landscaping

Cass County

Wanted Dowagiac man arrested in San Antonio

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan students honored for top academic achievement through national community college honor society

Business

John Seculoff celebrates five-year anniversary with Edward Jones

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce to host 20th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Education

Niles High School Key Club creates Green Committee for environmental service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

News

Niles city officials to apply for DNR grant for Pucker Street Dam park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves purchase of section of Zeke’s Restaurant for $95,000

Buchanan

Paid maternity leave proposal fails in split vote by Buchanan City Commission

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Berrien County

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

News

Niles City Council votes 5-2 to keep The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 629,612 cases, 15,903 deaths

Berrien County

Drug charges land Indiana man probation

Berrien County

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday