March 24, 2021

The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce to host 20th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

By Max Harden

Published 9:49 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Easter Bunny is making its safe and socially distanced return to Downtown Dowagiac.

The 20th-annual Easter Eggstravaganza, hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and organized by Lifestyle Nutrition, will be hosted from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, on Beeson Street. Chairing this year’s event from Lifestyle Nutrition is Angela Johnson.

“A year ago, Easter Eggstravaganza was the first community event that had to be canceled due to the pandemic,” said Vicki Phillipson, chamber of commerce program director. “After a year without public gatherings, we are thrilled to bring back this springtime favorite, which will be presented in a new format to provide for the continued safety of the public.”

In a traditional year, the event would feature a massive Easter egg hunt, with the children gathering thousands of eggs scattered throughout Beckwith Park, while having their photos taken with the Easter Bunny and participatingin a costume contest.

This year, a “Bunny Car Hop” will replace the traditional Easter egg hunt, according to Johnson. Staged on Beeson Street, families in their vehicles can join the Bunny Car Hop by entering Beeson Street from Depot Drive. Volunteers, including members of the Miss Dowagiac Court of Honor, will hand out Easter goodie bags to children.

“The Easter Bunny will be onsite, along with the costumed character Eddie the Eagle,” Johnson said. “Families will stay in their cars and we’ll come to them.”

Playing off the car hop theme, Johnson said families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in Easter fashion. One winner will be selected from the entries, which will receive a gift basket, featuring a $25 Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificate and other items from local merchants.

The Easter Eggstravaganza is co-hosted by the City’s Department of Public Services and has been underwritten by corporate sponsors including Booth’s Country Florist & Gifts, Caruso’s Candy Kitchen, Deck the Halls, Eckman Chiropractic Clinic, Martin’s Supermarket in Niles, Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria and Who Knew?
Consignment.

Also taking place on March 27 is the “Spring Egg-stravaganza” Easter egg hunt hosted by the Cass County Parks and Recreation Commission and The Friends of the Cass County Parks. The event will take place at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost for the family activity is $2 per person.

