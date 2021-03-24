Daily Data: Wednesday, March 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 2 District
BUCHANAN 71, DOWAGIAC 45
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 45
Will Goodrich 0, Ethan Hannapel 2, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 14, Nate Judd 5, Michael Smith 6, Jordan Hardin 13. TOTALS: 17 7-13 45
BUCHANAN 71
Jake Zelmer 0, Keeghan Pelley 4, John Gartrland 0, Gavin Fazi 14, Levi Zelmer 6, Johnny Rager 2, Cade Preissing 7, Connor Legault 0, Logan Carson 21, Brady Thompson 0, Paul VanOverberghe 0, Macoy West 14. Jack Branch 0, Troy Holloway 3. TOTALS: 26 14-17 71
Dowagiac 13 15 26 45
Buchanan 18 38 56 71
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (H. Weller, Judd, Smith 2), Buchanan 5 (L. Zelmer 2, Carson, West 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 18 (Hannapel), Buchanan 17 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 3-12, Buchanan 10-5
NILES 57, BERRIEN SPRINGS 55
At Niles
NILES 57
Zach Stokes 10, Austin Bradley 15, Casey Marlin 8, Michael Gilcrese 8, Kimoni McClean 0, Elijah Hester 4, Dimetrius Butler 12, Murray Allan 0. TOTALS: 22 8-15 57
BERRIEN SPRINGS 55
James York 12, Jamal Hailey 4, Marshall McFarland 7, Kole Blasko 7, Zeb Bodtke 13, Lucas Rindfield 1, Ashton Sheline 0, Aiden Rindfield 11. TOTALS: 23 3-13 55
Niles 9 20 36 57
Berrien 21 26 44 55
3-point baskets: Niles 5 (Bradley 4, Butler 1), Berrien Springs 6 (A. Rindfield 3, York 2, Bodtke 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (none), Berrien Springs 16 (Blasko). Varsity records: Niles 3-13, Berrien Springs 5-10
