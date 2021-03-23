March 24, 2021

Niles boys basketball coach Patrick Touhey submitted his resignation on Sunday. (Leader file photo)

Touhey resigns as Niles boys basketball coach

By Scott Novak

Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

NILES — The Niles boys basketball team opened up the state tournament with an interim head coach following Patrick Touhey’s resignation.

According to Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton Monday night, Touhey, who took over the boys basketball program last season, submitted his resignation Sunday. Touhey had originally been suspended for the district tournament after an incident between him and a varsity player.

Niles was 4-32 heading into Monday night’s Division 2 District opener against Berrien Springs. The Vikings, who are hosting the district tournament, trailed 19-9 after one quarter, but rallied for a 57-55 victory to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against Lakeshore.

“Myles Busby is a Niles High School graduate and was a member of the 2012 district championship team, and also played collegiate basketball,” Upton said. “We have confidence that the great progress our program has made will continue under Mr. Busby’s leadership.”

