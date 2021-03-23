Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

Paw Paw — Michigan State University Extension recently announced its 4-H Caps for Benches challenge.

Each year $435 million worth of all recyclable materials are sent from Michigan households to Michigan landfills. This program challenges current 4-H youth across Berrien and Van Buren counties to become environmental stewards by collecting recyclable plastic materials that will be melted down into benches, tables, garden planters, etc., which in turn will be donated back to the local community. This county-to-county challenge started on March 15 with collection lasting until May 30.

“We are asking those residing in Van Buren and Berrien counties to help the 4-H youth with this challenge by collecting caps/lids,’ said Janice Zerbe, extension educator.

Acceptable are lids and caps with a 2, 4, 04 5 recycle number. These include the following: medicine bottle caps (info packet removed), milk jug lids, creamer caps, detergent caps, hair spray caps, toothpaste caps, deodorant caps, applesauce pouch caps, drink bottle caps, flip top caps (ketchup, mustard), spout caps, ointment tube caps, baby food caps, shampoo/conditioner caps, cottage cheese lids, coffee lids, butter lids, cream cheese container lids, spice lids, ice cream lids under 8” diameter, peanut butter lids , mayonnaise jar lids, yogurt lids, cool whip container lids, Pringles can lids, bug spray lids, and sunscreen lids.

Unacceptable are lids or caps with a 1, 3, 6 or 7 recycle number. These include the following: any metal, drink bottles, prescription bottles, trigger sprays, all fast food drinks, trash, cardboard liners, all food containers, lotion pumps, soap pumps, grocery bags, k-cups or straws, any paper, and human or animal medical supplies.

All caps/lids must be cleaned prior to dropping them off. To make arrangements to drop off caps/lids or to find a drop off location, contact Kelly Stelter for Berrien County, grandtke@msu.edu (269) 927-5674 ext. 4015 or Janice Zerbe for Van Buren County, rajzerj@msu.edu or 9269) 657-8213. All individuals/families dropping off caps/lids must wear a face mask.