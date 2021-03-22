Jack Lee Smallwood, of Buchanan

July 30, 1947 — March 20, 2021

Jack Lee Smallwood, 73, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Riveridge Manor, Niles.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan. A brief memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Jack was born on July 30, 1947, to Ralph and Dorothea (Lillie) Smallwood in Niles. He graduated from Niles High School in 1965. On June 14, 1969, he married the former Mary DeWitt in Buchanan. Professionally, Jack worked for Simplicity Pattern Co. for twenty years, then at Mittler Supply, now Praxair, for 20 years, where he retired. Jack, along with his wife Mary also ran their own window, concrete and firewood business for many years. He loved the outdoors and all animals, and was a great handyman, a true jack of all trades. Most of all, Jack cherished time spent with his family and friends.

Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Smallwood; daughters, Jaclyn (Korey) Camp, of Niles, and Kirsten (Jason) Payne, of Buchanan; grandchildren, Kassidy and Kase Camp, Coulter Payne and Baby Payne expected in October of 2021; brother, Ralph Smallwood of Niles; sister, Sharon (Bill) Smith of Cedar Springs, Michigan; “adopted sons,” Ryan (Becca) Kater and Roger (Christy) Ruth and many cherished nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothea Smallwood; brother, Robert (Geri) Smallwood; sister-in-law, Judy Smallwood and beloved nephew, Phil Holland.