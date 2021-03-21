March 22, 2021

Tickets for all state tournament events being sold digitally

By Scott Novak

Published 7:40 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced its ticket policy for the upcoming girls and boys basketball tournaments and wrestling team and individual events.

There will be no on-site sale of tickets for any state tournaments, including the girls and boys districts, which begin this week. All tickets will be sold digitally. There are also no passes — senior, lifetime or conference — for the games.

Before the day game, tickets are available to player participants only. Each venue site will have a different capacity based on its maximum seating space.

“With Niles hosting the boys basketball district, we have a maximum capacity of 250 for the games,” said Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton. “The gym is set up to maximize social distancing for fans with spectators occupying only half of the gym.”

Any extra tickets, which will be sold to the general public, will go on sale at noon the day of the game at gofan.co/app/school/MI10392. The tickets are good for one game only and are sold at $7.30 each, including a service charge.

All schools hosting more than one game per night will be clearing the gymnasium between each game so that it may be cleaned.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

LMC Honors Program to host social justice discussion panel

News

Niles Police Log: March 11-18

Cass County

Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports

Buchanan

Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off March 24

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status