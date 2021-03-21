March 21, 2021

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 1:51 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021

MILTON TOWNSHIP — An Elkhart woman died after losing control of her vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was called to US-12, east of Anderson Road, at 2:08 a.m., where they learned that the driver had lost control of her vehicle, gone off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Casey Butler, 34, of Elkhart, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, and officials do not know at this point if drugs or alcohol were consumed.

Assisting agencies on scene were Edwardsburg Fire Department, Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police department and Michigan State Police.

This case still remains under investigation.

