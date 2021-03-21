March 22, 2021

Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson won his second straight district championship on Saturday as well as his 100th career victory. (Submitted photo)

Dowagiac’s Simpson, Bailey win Division 3 District titles

By Staff Report

Published 9:54 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021

DOWAGIAC —  The Dowagiac wrestling team will send seven wrestlers onto the Division 3 Regional Tournament next Saturday.

The Chieftains, who will wrestle in the Division 3 team regional at Constantine on Wednesday, was led by district champions Jordan Simpson and Wyatt Bailey. Brandywine’s Hunter Heath also picked up a regional championship as the Bobcats qualified six for the regionals.

Simpson (18-1) was 2-0 on the day as he not only captured his second consecutive district championship, but earned his 100th career victory in the process. Bailey (21-0) finished third last year in the district round. He pinned his way to the title this year.

Also qualifying for the Chieftains were Gamino-Rivero (second at 103), Nick Green (fourth at 112), Israel Villegas (third at 125), Zachary Gettig (third at 140) and Brayan Parades (fourth at 215).

Heath (25-1) won his third consecutive district championship, two of which have come in Division 3. Also qualifying for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (third at 112), Drake Heath (second at 119), Gavin Schoff (fourth at 152), Ivory McCullough (third at 189) and Philip McLaurin (third at 215.

Buchanan’s lone regional qualifier was Hunter Weinberg at 119 pounds.

 

Division 2

District champion Edwardsburg advanced eight wrestlers to the regional round. The Eddies did not have an individual champion.

Qualifying for the regionals were Jackson Hoover (second at 145), Caden Reece (second at 171), Nathan Andrina (second at 189) and Drew Bidwell (second at 285), Keegan Parsons (third at 119), Tabor Lock (third at 189) and Tanner Hursh (third at 215) and Jeremy Walker (fourth 160).

Niles did not advance a wrestler out of the district round.

 

Division 4

Cassopolis, who won its first team district title since 2005, advance to individual wrestlers on to regionals.

William Westphal (135) and Jaren Waldschmidt (160) were both fourth.

Constantine is also hosting the Division 3 Regional, while Mason is hosting the Division 2 Regional and Union City is hosting the Division 4 Regional.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

LMC Honors Program to host social justice discussion panel

News

Niles Police Log: March 11-18

Cass County

Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports

Buchanan

Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off March 24

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status