March 19, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, March 19

By Staff Report

Published 12:06 am Friday, March 19, 2021

WRESTLING

Division 3 Team District

At Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC 54, BRANDYWINE 30

Championship Match

103: Jorge Gamino-Rivero (D) p. Allison Lauri 0:22; 112: Jordan Simpson (D) p. Kaiden Rieth 1:58; 119: Drake Heath (BW) p. Cody White 4:13; 125: Israel Villegas (D) p. Mattieu Veach 2:50; 130: Dustin Sirk (D) wins by forfeit; 135: Pedro Brito (D) wins by forfeit; 140: Zachary Gettig (D) wins by forfeit; 145: Jonathon Phillips (D) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Noah Phillips 1:20; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. Dylan Anderson 2:20; 171: Braqsten Whitaker (D) p. Jesse Marlin 2:48; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Brayan Parades 3:21; 285: Wyatt Bailey (D) p. Ben McKee 3:44

 

Semifinals

BRANDYWINE 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 24

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Dylan Russell 0:35; 119: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Mattieu Veach (BW) p. Shane Guffey 3:48; 130: Timothy Billings (BS) wins by forfeit; 135: Double forfeit 140: Josiah Ward (BS) wins by forfeit; 145: Holly Smith (BS) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:16; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 0:53; 171: Nick Gunn (BS) p. Jesse Marlin 1:57; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) p. Tivadar Tasi 0:54

 

Division 2 Team District

At Edwardsburg

Semifinals

COLDWATER 37, NILES 30

103: Double forfeit 112: Double forfeit 119: Deegan Herlan (CO) p. Carson Rachels 1:26; 125: Mikey Robles (N) p. Tre Miller 3:16; 130: Carson Landon (N) p. Zach Lewis 5:19; 135: Abdullah Omar (CO) wins by forfeit; 140: Marshall Hoard (CO) m.d. Julian Means-Flewellen 9-1; 145: Andrew Hartman (N) p. Carter Collins wins by forfeit; 1:45; 152: Taven Livingston (N) wins by forfeit; 160: Hunter Munson (CO) p. Hunter Fazi 3:28; 171: Lincoln Carrington (N) wins by forfeit;  189: Landyn Birk (CO) d. Brayden Zimmerman 6-2; 215: Christopher Mobley (CO) wins by forfeit; 285: Kevin Hall Jr (CO) over Vincent Johnson 0:33

 

Championship

Edwardsburg 54, Coldwater 24

103: Double forfeit; 112: Double forfeit; 119: Hashed Abdullah (CO) p. James 5:59; 125: Keegan Parson (E) d. Tre Miller 10-8; 130: Earl Shaw (E) wins forfeit; 135: Marshall Hoard (CO) p. Colton Strauderman 2:58; 140: Austin Peacock (E) p. J’Quaden Jones 0:48; 145: Jackson Hoover (E) p. Carter Collins 1:49; 152: Coldwater wins forfeit; 160: Hunter Munson p. Jeremy 1:32; 171: Lincoln Carrington (E) wins forfeit; 189: Taber Lock (E) p. Landyn Birk 0:42; 215: Tanner Hursh (E) p. Chris Mobley 2:48; 289: Kevin Hall (CO) wins by forfeit

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MENDON 46, CASSOPOLIS 45

At Cassopolis

MENDON 46

Ryley Mullin 7, Payton Griffiths 14, Alivia Stuart 9, Jozryl Meeks 11, Mekannah Mullin 5. TOTALS: 16 12-16 46.

CASSOPOLIS 45

Madison King 4, Quianna Murray 7, Zaniya Dodd 16, Atyanna Alford 3, Caitlin Steensma 15. TOTALS: 18 4-14 45

 

Mendon           9          22        36        46

Cassopolis       13        21        29        45

3-point baskets: Mendon 2 (Griffith 1, Stuart 1), Cassopolis 5 (Steensma 5). Total fouls: Mendon 12, Cassopolis 15. Records: Mendon 6-5, 4-4 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-8, 0-8 Southwest 10

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19