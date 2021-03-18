March 18, 2021

Rita Ann Tudor, of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 4:50 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Sept. 29, 1948 — March 12, 2021

Rita Ann Tudor, 72, of Vandalia, died peacefully at home Friday, March 12, 2021.

Her life began Sept. 29, 1948, in Elkhart, Indiana, the second child born to Garry and Wauneta Stout. She married Dennis L. Tudor May 10, 1969, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Rita’s passions were her husband, children, grandchildren and tending to her flower garden. She was a 1966 graduate of Elkhart High School and went on to earn her Associates degree from Porter College in Indianapolis.

Rita will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Tudor, of Vandalia; one daughter, Emily (Jeromy) Bogue, of Cassopolis; one son, Bradley Tudor, of Vandalia; two grandchildren, Samantha and Collin Bogue, both of Cassopolis; brother, Brian Stout, of Elkhart, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lorna Slabaugh.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Rita may be made to the Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112 or the Goshen Cancer Center, 1135 Professional Drive, Goshen, IN 46526.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com

