March 18, 2021

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

By Submitted

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mishawaka woman was injured in a Milton Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his deputies responded to a one-car traffic crash located on Gumwood Road near the State Line in Milton Township.

Initial investigation shows that Cherie Clements, 23, of Mishawaka, was traveling south on Gumwood Road at the time of the incident. Clements was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle. Clements ran off the roadway right and struck a utility pole.

Clements was transported to South Bend Memorial for her injuries.

A seatbelt was worn, and alcohol was not a factor, according to deputies.

Assisting at the scene were SMACS and Niles Township Fire.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’