March 18, 2021

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:40 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

DOWAGIAC — After a year of canceled events, organizers at a Dowagiac church are ready to get back to work by hosting an annual spring fundraiser.

First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, will host its annual spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28-29. The sale will feature clothing, home goods, media, books, medical supplies and more. In addition to gently used clothing and products, the church will also host a bake sale in conjunction with the rummage sale to feature homemade baked goods.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several area nonprofit groups, including Cass County Cancer Service. Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, ACTION Ministries, United Methodist Community House, hospice care in Cass County, Cass County CASA, Helping Hands of Cass County and the Salvation Army. The sale has raised between $1,000 and $1,500 to be donated to area charities in years past.

“It’s for a good cause,” said organizer Darlene Trussell. “[The sale] makes us feel like we are helping someone.”

Last year’s rummage sale had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a difficult year full of loss and cancelation, Trussell said planning the 2021 rummage sale was a welcome task to her and other volunteers on the project.

“Last year, we couldn’t host the sale, and we couldn’t help the missions,” Trussell said. “It was really on my mind all year long, and it wasn’t just on my mind, it was on the minds of the other ladies, too. They would ask me if they thought we would be able to have the rummage sale again, and I said, ‘If we can’t have it at the church, we will have it at my house.’ So, we are all excited about getting back and working for this.’

Though the event is two months away, Trussell and other volunteers are already hard at work organizing and sorting through two large rooms filled with donations. Though the church already has many items to sell, she said those willing to donate to the rummage sale can call the church at (269) 782-5267.

“We have a lot of really nice stuff, and we have a really nice variety,” she said. “So far, I haven’t turned anyone away, but we have a lot [of items] to go through.”

As the sale continues to get closer, Trussell said church volunteers would continue to work hard to organize items. At the same time, their excitement to once again host a beloved annual event will continue to grow.

“We are excited to get back to being with our church family and giving back to the community,” Trussell said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’