First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

DOWAGIAC — After a year of canceled events, organizers at a Dowagiac church are ready to get back to work by hosting an annual spring fundraiser.

First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, will host its annual spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28-29. The sale will feature clothing, home goods, media, books, medical supplies and more. In addition to gently used clothing and products, the church will also host a bake sale in conjunction with the rummage sale to feature homemade baked goods.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several area nonprofit groups, including Cass County Cancer Service. Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, ACTION Ministries, United Methodist Community House, hospice care in Cass County, Cass County CASA, Helping Hands of Cass County and the Salvation Army. The sale has raised between $1,000 and $1,500 to be donated to area charities in years past.

“It’s for a good cause,” said organizer Darlene Trussell. “[The sale] makes us feel like we are helping someone.”

Last year’s rummage sale had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a difficult year full of loss and cancelation, Trussell said planning the 2021 rummage sale was a welcome task to her and other volunteers on the project.

“Last year, we couldn’t host the sale, and we couldn’t help the missions,” Trussell said. “It was really on my mind all year long, and it wasn’t just on my mind, it was on the minds of the other ladies, too. They would ask me if they thought we would be able to have the rummage sale again, and I said, ‘If we can’t have it at the church, we will have it at my house.’ So, we are all excited about getting back and working for this.’

Though the event is two months away, Trussell and other volunteers are already hard at work organizing and sorting through two large rooms filled with donations. Though the church already has many items to sell, she said those willing to donate to the rummage sale can call the church at (269) 782-5267.

“We have a lot of really nice stuff, and we have a really nice variety,” she said. “So far, I haven’t turned anyone away, but we have a lot [of items] to go through.”

As the sale continues to get closer, Trussell said church volunteers would continue to work hard to organize items. At the same time, their excitement to once again host a beloved annual event will continue to grow.

“We are excited to get back to being with our church family and giving back to the community,” Trussell said.