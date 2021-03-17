March 17, 2021

Terry Lee George Sr., of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

July 24, 1953 — March 6, 2021

Terry Lee George Sr., 67, of Niles and previously of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 6, 2021, with his family by his side.

Terry was born on July 24, 1953, to the late Fred Ray Jr. and Mary Rose (Northup) George in Dowagiac. In 1971, Terry graduated from Dowagiac High School and later went to work for Premier Tool & Die before moving to Gast Manufacturing where he stayed until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary George, and sisters, Diane George and Sharon George.

Terry is survived by his children, Maranda (Ronnie Nickins) George-Owen, of Dowagiac, and Terry Lee George Jr. of Niles; grandchildren, Terin Lynn (Eric) Garcia, Aleea Renee Rose (Christopher Osmer) Owen, Ashtynn Havannah Marie Webb, Terry Lee George III, Houston Dash George, and Daivon Irving; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Mateo, and Vadah Raee; siblings, Linda Anderson, of Decatur, Sunny (Patricia) George, of St. Joseph, Debbie Harris, of South Bend; and many extended family members and close friends.

Terry has been cremated and his family will be holding a celebration of his life at their home on his birthday.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

